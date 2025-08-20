Two Free Community Garden Workshops For Fall 8.20.2025

Press Release – Uptown Family Park Community Garden Workshops About Preparing Your Fall Garden

Paso Robles Recreation Services will be hosting another free workshop at the Uptown Family Park.

The workshop will be held Saturday, August 23rd from 9 am to 10 am, and on Monday, August 25th from 6 to 7 pm. The events welcome participants of all ages to learn about preparing their garden for the seasonal transition into fall.

The event takes place at the Uptown Family Park, 641 36th street. Previous events were held for winter and spring, and now the garden has been revitalized with fruits, vegetables, and flowers.