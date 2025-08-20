Supervisor Moreno Endorses Adam Verdin For District 4 Supervisor 8.20.2025

District 5 supervisor of San Luis Obispo county, Heather Moreno, announced her official endorsement for a candidate in district 4.

Supervisor Moreno officially announced that she endorses Adam Verdin for supervisor in district 4 in the 2026 election. Adam Verdin will be facing incumbent supervisor Jimmy Paulding.

Heather Moreno’s release says: “Adam is a respected small business owner, a lifelong local, and a voice for common sense.” The release continues: “He brings a fresh perspective and a genuine commitment to solving issues that matter most: safe neighborhoods, reliable infrastructure, housing opportunities, and a prosperous local economy.” Moreno’s endorsement concludes by saying “District 4 deserves a supervisor who works with others, not against them. I believe Adam Verdin is that leader.”