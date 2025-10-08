Two Killed in Crash on 101 Near Arroyo Grande 10.08.2025

Yesterday afternoon, a vehicle suddenly veered off highway 101 south of Arroyo Grande, at about 3 pm.

CHP says the vehicle was traveling northbound on the 101 near the Traffic way off-ramp before it veered off the roadway and crashed into vegetation, sparking a fire. Two occupants were inside the vehicle as it caught flames, and the right lane of the northbound 101 was closed for emergency vehicle use.

Hours later, after the fire had been extinguished, officials confirmed that the two people inside the burning vehicle died. Their names are not being released, pending notification of next of kin.