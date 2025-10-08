Street Closures For Pioneer Day 10.08.2025

Press release Pioneer Day

The city of Paso Robles has released a list of the street closures that will be in effect this 95th Annual Pioneer Day parade. Road closures start at 4 am on Saturday, and will last until 2 pm.

Residents and visitors planning to travel through the downtown area the morning of the parade are advised to anticipate detours and increased traffic.

The following roads will be closed for Pioneer Day:

Spring street from 10th to 21st street.

Park and Pine street from 11th to 16th street.

21st, 16th, 13th, and 12th street from Spring street to Riverside avenue.

16th to 21st street will all be closed, from Oak street to Park street to act as staging areas.