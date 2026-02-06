Two SLO County Teens Arrested in Home Invasion Extortion For Bitcoin 02.06.2026

Two San Luis Obispo county teens were arrested on January 31st for a home invasion incident in Arizona.

More details have been released by the Scottsdale police department and court documents. The two teens, 17-year-old Jack Sullivan and 16-year-old Skylar Lapaille are both being tried as adults. The two teenagers allegedly posed as delivery drivers on January 31st at the 9800 block of Windrose drive in Scottsdale, forcing their way inside the home as the victim answered the door. There, the two teens allegedly demanded that the victim allow them access to his Bitcoin, before tying him and another victim up with duct tape. A third victim called 911 and hid from the intruders.

Police arrived in the middle of the scene, prompting the two teens to flee before being detained. Court records and interviews say that Sullivan was asked from someone known as ‘Red’ to go to the address in Arizona and perform the home invasion to receive $66 million in cryptocurrency. One of the parents of the teens found the text messages on the boy’s phone, reporting the crime immediately on the day of the home invasion.

The report, however, was not received by the Scottsdale police until after the incident.