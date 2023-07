A two-vehicle collision on highway 101 in Atascadero bottled up rush hour traffic yesterday afternoon.

A blue BMW and a grey Toyota highlander collided near Del Rio road in Atascadero on the 101 northbound lane, closing one lane.

There were no reported injuries, but CHP says the collision resulted in major damage to one of the cars.

About half an hour after the collision, both lanes reopened with traffic slowly regaining its pace.