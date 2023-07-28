SLO County Makes Arrest For False Reports on Shooting Investigation 07.28.2023

In November of 2022, sheriff deputies in San Luis Obispo responded to the Arroyo Grande community hospital where a male was transported after sustaining a gunshot wound.

28-year-old Arroyo Grande resident Alexander Montero Pille died at the hospital from his wounds. Three individuals who were involved during the incident and transported Pille to the hospital reported at this time that the shooting was related to a road rage incident on Los Berros road. But during a recent investigation, the sheriff’s office learned these three individuals were in the same vehicle as Pille near the Lopez lake area of Arroyo Grande when the shooting took place.

22-year-old Daniel Jacobo of Oceano was already in custody on an unrelated case, and has now been charged with involuntary manslaughter and making a false crime report. 21-year-old Alexis Tapiapille of Oceano is out of custody on an unrelated case, and is also being filed for a false crime report. Finally, 21 year old Marc Anthony Ramos Perez is currently outstanding. No further information is available at this time.