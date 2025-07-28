Two Vehicle Crash Near Shandon Results in Major Injuries 7.28.2025

California highway patrol officers received a report yesterday afternoon, at approximately 1:42 pm, of a two vehicle crash on highway 46 east at McMillan Canyon road.

Upon arrival, CHP found that a 17-year-old juvenile was driving a 1998 lexus sedan, and a female adult was driving a 2015 toyota highlander. The juvenile was driving northbound on West Centre street at the 46 east, and the female adult was driving eastbound on the 46 at approximately 68 miles per hour, approaching West Centre street. CHP says for unknown reasons, the teen driver of the lexus drove directly in front of the path of the toyota, resulting in the collision.

Both parties were transported to local hospitals for moderate injuries. Alcohol or drugs are not believed to be a factor in this crash, CHP says.