Prescribed Burn to Take Place in San Luis Obispo Limits 7.28.2025

In collaboration with the county fire department, the San Luis Obispo city fire department has scheduled a prescribed burn to take place at a structure within city limits.

The burn will take place over two weeks at 468 Stanford drive, with building preparation occurring from July 28th through the 31st. The actual burns will be conducted August 5th through the 8th, and 12th through the 15th.

Cal Fire SLO says the site includes two homes on 20 acres. The larger structure will be used for live fire evolutions, while the second smaller structure will be used for rapid intervention and firefighter survival training.

Training will not include a full structure burn-down, and smoke impacts are expected to be minimal, according to Cal Fire.