Uber Driver 4.28.2021

An Uber driver from Santa Maria gets more than 50 years in prison for 13 felonies for sexually assaulting and stealing from five women in 2018.

Alfonso Alarcon Nunez was found guilty of all charges against him, which include multiple counts of rape, assault, first degree burglary and entering a property with the intent to commit theft of another felony.

Nunez showed no emotion when he was sentenced Monday. Several woman who were victims spoke to the court about their experience. He listened to the sentence through a Spanish speaking translator.