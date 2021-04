Atascadero city council received a report from the city manager about the clean up last weekend.

She says about one hundred volunteers picked up 25 cubic yards of trash was loaded up and hauled away.

Rachelle also talked about a new operator for the board concession at Atascadero lake. Mr Putter’s Putt Putt taking over the watercraft operation at the lake.

Mr. Putter does not plan, however, to move the old Nash Rambler from El Camino real to Atascadero lake.