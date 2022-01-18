Unity Walk on MLK Day 01.18.2022

Several hundred people turned out for a celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. at Paso Robles downtown city park. It opened with the National Anthem and Pledge of Allegiance, because speakers said Dr. King believed in working within the system.

The reverend Ken Parish shared a prayer with those in attendance yesterday. Among the hundreds of people who stood in the rain to join the celebration, Stewart Jenkins of San Luis Obispo. Chris Bausch is on the Paso Robles school district. He says he attends the event every year.

Lovella Walker of the city of Paso Robles handed out pennants proclaiming the day Dr. Martin Luther King Day 2022.

Paso Robles city councilman Fred Strong talked about his work with Dr. King back in the early 50’s. Strong and Dr. King wrote proposed civil rights legislation which congress did not approve, but it lay the groundwork for future civil rights legislation.

Dr. Dubost compared this year 2022 to 1968, which he said was another year of great division in our country.

With a piper playing Amazing Grace, which was written by a former slave trader, the attendees set out on a Unity Walk around the downtown area.

Despite the rain, it was a heart felt celebration which resonated with people of all ages who still find meaning in the words and inspiration of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.