Upcoming Annual SLO Co Siren Test 8.24.2023

The county of San Luis Obispo Office of Emergency Services announced it will be conducting its annual early warning system siren test.

The test will be this Saturday, August 26th. 130 sirens will be activated simultaneously, and sound for three minutes. Two tests will be conducted, the first at noon, and the second at 12:30.

The early warning system covers the area from Cayucos to Nipomo Mesa and through the city of San Luis Obispo.

No action is required on the part of the public during the tests.