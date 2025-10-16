Upcoming Public Forums For PG&E’s Proposed Rate Increase 10.16.2025

Two virtual public forums will be held this month by the California public utilities commission to gather feedback from PG&E’s customers on the proposed 2027 general rate case (GRC) application.

PG&E filed this GRC in May of this year, seeking to increase its revenues by $1.24 billion to fund wildfire safety improvements, increase clean energy delivery, strengthen the gas system, and continue grid growth. The GRC would raise combined electric and gas bills by about 3.6% by 2027, if approved.

The two meetings this month will gather feedback from the public on the GRC. The first meeting will be held October 22nd at 2 pm virtually, the second October 23rd at 6 pm also virtually, and third November 7th at 2 pm and 6 pm at the Hugh Burns state building in Fresno.

Details for joining the virtual meetings can be found on the California public utilities commission webcast page.