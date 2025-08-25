Upcoming Virtual Meeting For Gifford Fire Information 8.25.2025

Mop up activities continue for the Gifford fire, successfully decreasing the number of smoldering heat sources near sections that are not yet contained.

As of 8:43 am on Monday, August 25th, the fire is at 131,614 acres, and 95% containment. Most evacuation warnings and orders have been lifted, with some remaining in the northwestern corner of the fire near Pippin corner.

There are 12 confirmed firefighter injuries, 3 civilian injuries, and 5 structures destroyed.

Cal Fire announced that tonight, there will be a virtual meeting at 6 pm. The community meeting can be viewed on the Los Padres national forest Facebook or YouTube pages.