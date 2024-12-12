Update For Nacimiento Water Pipeline Leak at Next Supervisors Meeting 12.12.2024

The county public works department will be giving an update to the board of supervisors regarding the Nacimiento water pipeline repair at Yerba Buena Creek crossing.

The update provides background on the repair efforts, as well as an estimated completion date. Repair efforts began after a leak was discovered at the Yerba Buena Creek crossing on July 24, 2024. A contractor excavated a section of the pipeline underneath Yerba creek, discovering a two-inch leak that was caused by corrosion damage.

Repairs to the pipeline, according to the report, were finalized in November 2024, with work beginning on November 18th. Public works anticipates emergency repairs to be completed by the end of December 2024.

This update will be given on the December 17th board of supervisors meeting, and further updates will be provided until repairs are completed.