Templeton CSD Swearing in New Board Members 12.12.2024

The Templeton Community Services District’s next meeting is Tuesday, December 17th at 7 pm.

The board will swear in its members, Navid Fardanesh, Debra Logan, and appointed member, Chelsea Tirone. Outgoing board member Geoff English did not seek re-election, but will be recognized at this meeting.

On the board’s agenda is a review of its mission statement and 2020-2023 strategic plan, with the potential to schedule a strategic planning session in 2025.

You can attend the CSD’s meeting in person, or watch online.