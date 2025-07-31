Update to 5 Year Plan to Address Homeless at Next Supervisors Meeting 7.31.2025

The county’s five-year plan to address homelessness will be given an update in the next board of supervisors meeting on August 5th.

The five-year plan was approved in 2022, and outlines several goals to addressing homelessness in the county, including affordable housing, reducing barriers to housing stability, streamlining funding, and building public engagement.

Staff will also discuss the next steps intended for the five-year plan, which includes the approval of $2.5 million in one-time funding to support homeless services. The board earmaked this funding in its budget hearings for fiscal year 2025 – 26, and will be used as a last resort if approved, ensuring that all other funding sources have been exhausted before they are used.

Staff will return with funding recommendations in September for approval.