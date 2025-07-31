SLO PD Arrest Man For Possession of Over 600 Images of Child Sex Abuse Material 7.31.2025

The San Luis Obispo police department investigated three separate cybertips, and over 600 reported files of child sexual abuse material.

Cybertips are generated by electronic service providers, such as Google, Facebook, or Reddit. These are generated if someone is found using their platform to upload videos or images of child pornography, and are then sent to the appropriate jurisdiction depending on the location of the IP address.

After investigating the cybertips, the San Luis Obispo police department arrested 28-year-old David Augustine Hurley in Los Osos on July 30th. They served a search warrant at his residence on the 1000 block of Pismo avenue to seize electronic devices for evidence.

He was booked into the San Luis Obispo county jail for felony possession and distribution of child sexual abuse material.