The US Department of Veterans Affairs has extended the deadline for veterans and survivors to apply (or submit their intent to file) for PACT benefits.

The deadline will be Monday, August 14th, and will be eligible to have their benefits backdated to August 10th, 2022. VA encourages all veterans to apply.

Applications may be eligible if they served on the ground, in the airspace, or in territorial waters across multiple territories.

More information can be found on the VA’s website.