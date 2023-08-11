Vandalism Report at Paso Robles High School 8.11.2023

Vandalism Press release

Vandalism at PRHS August 10, 2023

The Paso Robles police department received an alarm call shortly after midnight yesterday evening.

The call was for alarm activations in multiple rooms throughout Paso Robles high school. Officers arrived to find a group of juveniles running from one of the classrooms which had an alarm activated. Two of the juveniles were detained, with one in possession of a large hammer and fire extinguisher.

The police department say they discovered multiple classrooms with broken windows and damaged property scattered across the campus, totalling to be about 30 thousand dollars worth of damage. A release by the school district says the damages could be up to 100 thousand dollars.

Both juveniles were booked into the San Luis juvenile services center. This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is urged to call the Paso Robles police department.