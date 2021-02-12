Valentines Day 2.12.2021

Sunday is Valentine’s Day. You can buy flowers from Templeton fire fighters who are selling them at the Legion Hall again today.

Fire Captain Brandon Wall tells KPRL, they’ll be selling flowers today through Sunday at the Legion Hall. Saturday and Sunday at the fire station, and Sunday, at the Barrel House.

So, if you’re going to Barrel House on Sunday, you can get some flowers to go with the beer.

Another option is to name a cockroach after your Valentine. Alan Baker is director of the Charles Paddock Zoo. He says if you go on the Atascadero city website you can pay $5 to name a Madagascar hissing cockroach after your Valentine. You can imagine how much that means to them.

Valentines Day 2021 in the north county.