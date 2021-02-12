Highway 41 & Highway 1 – 2.12.2021

While work continues to reopen highway one, Caltrans says highway 41 has reopened into Yosemite national parks. That highway 41 entrance has been closed for a few weeks. It reopened yesterday.

Although you still have to get a reservation to enter the national park. That highway 41 entrance was closed for more than three weeks due to major wind damage from the same storm that dumped several inches of rain on the north county.

Closer to home, highway one suffered major damage. If you’ve seen the pictures of the damage highway near Rat Creek, you know it’s going to take months to reopen highway one along the Big Sur coastline.