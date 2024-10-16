Vegetation Fire at Salinas Riverbed in Paso Robles 10.16.2024

Press Release Vegetation Fire Salinas River

The Paso Robles fire department released a statement of a vegetation fire in the Salinas riverbed yesterday evening.

Paso firefighters were dispatched to North River road, south of the highway 46 east overpass at around 9:25 pm.

The fire was burning at around 30 by 30 feet when firefighters arrived; they gained access to the blaze quickly, and the fire was contained to around a tenth of an acre.

The release by Paso fire says the origin was an encampment.