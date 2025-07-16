Vegetation Management Project in Atascadero’s Stadium Park 7.15.2025

Atascadero Fire & Emergency Services, in partnership with the San Luis Obispo fire safe council and Atascadero land preservation society, will begin a vegetation management project at stadium park.

Starting Thursday, July 17th, work will include tree limbing and the removal of hazardous brush along stadium park road leading into the stadium bowl. This is to reduce the risk of wildfires, and strengthen the fire resilience for the park and nearby neighborhoods.

Atascadero fire says all trails will remain open during the project, but visitors are advised to use caution and follow posted signs in active work zones. This project is part of the larger fuels reduction effort along Pine Mountain.