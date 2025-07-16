Sheriff’s Office Seeking At-Risk Missing Juvenile 7.15.2025

The county sheriff’s office is asking the public’s help in locating a missing at-risk juvenile, 16-year-old Navada Austin.

The sheriff’s office says she was first reported missing on July 10, 2025 from her residence in Nipomo, California, last seen leaving the area at about 11:15 am that day. She has possibly been seen in both San Miguel and Santa Maria since she was first reported missing.

The sheriff’s office says she was reportedly accompanied by a white male juvenile, and it is possible she is attempting to travel out of state to Washington. Navada is a white female, 5’9” tall, 135 pounds with green eyes, brown hair, with a light complexion and a nose ring. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, black pants, and carrying a black backpack.

Anyone who sees Navada or has information on her whereabouts is urged to immediately contact the sheriff’s office detective division: (805) 781 – 4500.