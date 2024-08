Yesterday morning, a grey dodge journey caught fire on the northbound 101 at the Cuesta grade.

The fire was first reported shortly after 7 am, with sparks from the blaze traveling towards the center divide due to wind. The fire would spread to nearby vegetation, which was quickly extinguished by Cal Fire.

Due to this incident, traffic in both directions on the 101 was jammed for several hours, according to CHP.

No further information is available at this time.