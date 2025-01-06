Vehicle vs Pedestrian Collision in Paso Robles 01.06.2025

Paso Robles police responded to a traffic collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian took place Thursday night.

A release by the department says the incident took place on the 1800 block of Spring street just after 7 pm. A silver toyota highlander hit a pedestrian, and police say the driver remained on the scene to cooperate with the investigation.

The release says the pedestrian was a 74-year-old man, who sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Alcohol was not a contributing factor in this collision.

The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital for treatment.