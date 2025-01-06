Paso Planning Commission & Housing Authority Accepting Applications 01.06.2025

Two more committees in the city of Paso Robles are accepting applicants for open positions.

The first is the planning commision, which approves and evaluates parcel maps, conditional use permits, planned developments, site plans, and more.

Two positions are open for the planning commision. The second is the housing authority, which oversees the oak park public housing, a 148-unit apartment complex in Paso Robles that offers housing for lower-income households.

One of the two open seats for the housing authority must be at least 62 years old.

Applications for both positions are open until January 31st. Interviews are tentatively scheduled for Wednesday, February 12th at 5 pm.