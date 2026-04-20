Verdin Campaign Accuses South County Coalition of Concealing Efforts to Buy District 4 Election 04.20.2026

Adam Verdin for supervisor’s campaign has accused “south county coalition” of funding a $10,000 “dark money blitz” to support incumbent Jimmy Paulding.

Adam Verdin’s campaign says the south county coalition filed a form 496, spending about $10,000 on voter lists, professional services, and mailers. “However, the group failed to list a single contributor,” according to Adam Verdin’s campaign, which is required from form 496. Adam Verdin’s campaign called on treasurer Dorothy Hines to immediately disclose the donors of these funds, saying that “Jimmy Paulding needs to answer for why he is being supported by a group that thinks they are above the disclosure laws of the state of California.”

Verdin’s campaign says they are currently evaluating legal options, including a formal complaint to the California fair political practices commission.