PRAGA to Set Hearing Date For Fee Adoption 04.20.2026

In its March 25th meeting, the Paso Robles Area Groundwater Authority board approved a proposed proposition 26 framework alongside its fiscal year budget.

The board proposed to charge agriculture, public water system, and commercial groundwater users based on a volumetric fee structure, and to place these charges on the property tax roll. Collected fees would go to funding PRAGA’s budget for groundwater sustainability.

In its next meeting on Wednesday, April 22nd, PRAGA will consider an agenda item to set a hearing date for adopting the fee. A draft fee report will be made available to the public at least twenty days ahead of the hearing. Staff is proposing to set the hearing date for may 27th, 2026.

You can attend PRAGA’s meeting in person, held 4 pm at Centennial Park’s Norris room on April 22nd, or watch online.