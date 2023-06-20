Verizon Experiencing 911 System Issue in SLO 06.20.2023

Verizon Wireless customers in San Luis Obispo county are still experiencing a regional issue with its 911 service.

The issue was also present at Santa Maria, but was resolved this morning.

Tony Cipolla, the San Luis Obispo county sheriff’s office public information officer says the issue is from a broken fiber line. He advised Verizon customers be prepared to state their location and phone number when dialing 911.

Ordinarily this information is generated automatically for a 911 call, but dispatchers will not receive this information automatically with the current issue.

Cipolla says the good news is that there haven’t been any dropped calls.

Verizon currently has no estimated timeframe for when the broken fiber line will be fixed.