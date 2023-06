The California Employment Development Department announced on Monday that San Luis Obispo county workers who were impacted by the winter storms are now eligible for federal Disaster Unemployment Assistance (DUA).

These benefits are available to both full and part time employees, as well as business owners.

Workers have until July 19th to file for their DUA benefits, with all documentation submitted within 21 days of filing the application.

More information can be found at: edd.ca.gov.