Veterans Affairs Awards Millions to Reduce Vet Homelessness 9.07.2023

The Department of Veterans Affairs recently awarded 799 million dollars in grants to non-profit organizations that provide resources and housing to at-risk and homeless veterans.

In San Luis Obispo county, a total of 3.5 million dollars were awarded. 2.14 million has gone to the Community Action Partnership of San Luis Obispo (CAPSLO), and 1.45 million to Good Samaritan Shelter. Both organizations work to end veteran homelessness in San Luis Obispo county.

Veteran homelessness in the county has reduced by nearly 80% since 2020, according to the county’s homeless services division. The county of San Luis Obispo’s homeless services oversight council administers veterans affairs funds along with other federal and state awards intended to address homelessness in the county.