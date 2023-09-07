Parents Speak Out at Atascadero School Board Meeting 9.07.2023

Members of the public gathered on Tuesday at the Atascadero school board’s meeting to express their concerns over student locker and restroom use.

The school district’s superintendent, Tom Butler, sent a letter on August 22nd clarifying the district’s policies: the Atascadero unified school district is required by state law to allow transgender students access to locker rooms and restrooms that are consistent with their gender identity.

Parents said during Tuesday’s meeting they are concerned about the safety of some students sharing a locker room with transgender students, one of them urging the school board to speak out or take action against the law that requires the school to accommodate transgender students.

There were no items on the agenda regarding this policy, or actions taken by the school board. The district says that any student or family that has concerns about the laws should understand that it isn’t the district’s decision.