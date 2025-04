Paso Robles Temporary Trail Closure Press Release 4_22_25

The Paso Robles Community Services Department announced the Veterans Park (formerly known as Oak Creek Park) trail will be closed starting Tuesday, April 29th through Friday, May 9th.

Community services says the trail closure is for essential asphalt repairs and slurry sealing.

Closure and detour signs have been placed at trailheads to notify pedestrians.

The full length closure runs from Cedarwood drive to Scott street.