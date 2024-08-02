Victim Names of Double Fatal Crash on Highway 46 Released 8.02.2024

A double fatal crash occurred in the early morning hours of July 23rd on highway 46 east.

Just after midnight, the driver of a 2020 hyundai attempted to pass a tractor-trailer combination by veering into the eastbound lane, colliding head-on with a ford F350. The passenger and driver of the ford F350 were both killed in the incident.

Yesterday morning, CHP released a statement with the names of these two victims. The victims are 83-year-old Helmut Stich of Paso Robles, and 72-year-old Karen Stich of Paso Robles. Their next of kin have been notified.