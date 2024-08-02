2 PG&E Power Outages in the Paso Robles Area Yesterday 8.02.2024

Yesterday morning and afternoon, two PG&E power outages swept through the Paso Robles area.

According to PG&E’s outage map, around 2,500 customers were affected in each outage. The first outage swept through at around 7:20 in the morning, affecting the northwestern section of Paso Robles. This extended to those along Nacimiento Lake drive all the way to the reservoir.

Power was eventually restored, but a second outage rolled through the same area later that afternoon at around 3:48 pm. This affected the same area, adding several hundred customers just south of Nacimiento Lake drive.

Power was eventually restored for both areas later in the evening.

PG&E’s outage center says neither of these shut-offs were planned, and are investigating the cause.