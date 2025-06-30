Viva La Quebradita Tour Coming to Mid-State Fair 6.30.2025

The California Mid-State Fair announced the Viva La Quebradita Tour is coming to the Chumash grandstand arena Sunday, July 20th.

This night will feature a lineup of regional Mexican favorites: El Mexicano, Arkangel R-15, and Ezequiel Peña Jr. Y Su Vallarta. El Mexicano is one of the “original ambassadors of technobanda,” blending cumbia, banda, and norteno influences with hits that remain staples at parties, rodeos, and dance halls across the globe, including “Feliz, Feliz” and “Ramito de Violetas.”

Arkangel R-15 brings high-energy horns and infectious beats to Mexican popular music. Ezequiel Peña Jr. Y Su Vallarta carries on the legacy of his iconic father, Ezeequiel Peña, with youthful energy to classic Mexican traditions.

Don’t miss the Viva La Quebradita Tour coming to the Mid-State Fair, July 20th at 7:30 pm. Tickets go on sale this morning at 10 am at: midstatefair.com.