Vegetation Fire Burns 21 Acres in Atascadero 6.30.2025

A vegetation fire sparked in Atascadero Saturday afternoon near 6705 Llano road.

Cal Fire reported on X that multiple structures were threatened from the fire, and later issued evacuation orders to nearby residents, west of the 101 near Serrijon road.

Containment reached about 70% as of Sunday morning, and forward progress of the blaze was eventually stopped with evacuation orders lifted later that day. The fire grew to about 21 acres.

Cal Fire called the blaze the Llano Fire, and said on social media: “This fire could have been much worse without the defensible space maintained by homeowners in the area.”

You can visit: readyforwildfire.org for wildfire defense tips.