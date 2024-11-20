Wanted Woman Arrested in Morro Bay For DUI 11.20.2024

Late last week, the Morro Bay police department arrested 33-year-old Kimberly Denise Terrill after she was pulled over for suspicion of DUI.

The police department says she refused a request to search her vehicle when she was pulled over, but as she was exiting the vehicle, she dropped paraphernalia in front of the police officer. Atascadero k9 units then assisted with the scene, where they discovered around 20 grams of methamphetamine.

Terrill was booked into the San Luis Obispo county jail on multiple drug charges, DUI and her outstanding arrest warrant.