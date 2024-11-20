Paso Robles City Manager to Return to Work Wednesday Morning 11.20.2024

Paso Robles city manager Ty Lewis went on medical leave in August of this year, citing health issues caused by his workplace.

Months later, Ty Lewis filed a 2 million dollar claim against the city, where he alleged councilmember Chris Bausch created a hostile working environment that led to his decline in health. Bausch denied the allegations, and the city also denied his claim.

As of yesterday evening, Ty Lewis reported to several local media outlets that he has been cleared by his doctors to return to work as city manager this morning.

Council discussed anticipated litigation in its meeting last night during closed session, but said there was no reportable action.