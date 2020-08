In Washington DC early yesterday, a teenage boy was shot to death, an off duty police officer shot and 20 others party goers were shot and wounded at a large gathering.

The victim is identified as 17-year-old Christopher Brown. Police say a dispute occurred shortly after midnight Saturday. Several people produced hand guns and started shooting. 11 of the 20 people shot were women.

A police woman who was off duty was shot. She is in critical condition at a Washington DC hospital.