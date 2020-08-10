Trevon Perry 8.10.2020

Trevon Perry’s family and friends gather at Pioneer park in Paso Robles Saturday to remember the young Paso Roblan.

Perry disappeared last March. His remains were found in Riverside in June. Paso robles police arrested two people in relation to Perry’s murder. Nicholas Ron, who is charged with murder, and Vivianna Rodriguez, who police say was an accomplice.

The family held a barbecue in lie of a funeral because they wanted to celebrate what Trevon was all about. Meanwhile the investigation into his murder continues.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Paso Robles police department.