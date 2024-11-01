Water Meter Retrofit Project Now Underway in Paso Robles 11.01.2024

As part of the advanced metering infrastructure water meter retrofit project, the city utilities department will be upgrading water meters throughout Paso Robles.

This project is part of the city’s effort to upgrade its water meters so that readings can be collected more efficiently, and will provide more detailed information about water use.

The city also says that a majority of upgrades will not require interruption to water service. PMI, the contractor for this project, has set up an official dedicated customer call center to ask any questions or raise concerns to regarding upgrade project.

The call center’s number is 866 – 586 – 6576.

The project is estimated to be completed in spring 2025.