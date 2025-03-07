Weekly Project Report From Paso Robles Public Works 3.07.2025

Weekly Project Update MAR 7th

The Paso Robles public works department has released another weekly project report for ongoing projects in the city.

Slurry and striping on Golden Hill road remains on hold due to weather. Pavement repairs and slurry sealing in the Serenade and Brahma neighborhood is expected to begin at the end of March, and will finish at the end of May.

For the Creston road corridor project, concrete improvements continue with a traffic signal installation at Walnut and Bolen drive.

The Sherwood park pickleball court complex construction continues with the demolition and grading of the project site, expected to continue into mid March.

And pedestrian improvements near the Paso Robles event center are still under way, with barriers in place at Riverside avenue and Park street at 24th street. The project is expected to finish by July.