Weekly Project Update From Paso Robles Public Works 2.28.2025

Weekly Project Update FEB 27TH

The Paso Robles public works department has released another report in its series of weekly project reports.

Slurry and striping at Golden Hill continues to remain on hold from last week. Creston corridor improvements continue with the traffic signal installation at Walnut and Bolen drive.

For the sewer and manhole at Creston and Capitol Hill road, the project is on hold as the contractor is mobilizing. The Sherwood pickleball court complex construction has shifted to the removal of select trees, and demolition and grading of the project site. This is expected to continue mid March.

Improvements continue at Riverside and 24th street for the pedestrian sidewalk, anticipated to finish in time for the mid-state fair.

Traffic control is still in effect at 24th and Park street.