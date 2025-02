Traffic on the US 101 southbound slowed to a crawl yesterday afternoon at around 4:53 pm.

A recreational trailer being towed by a pickup truck overturned in an accident, blocking the number 1 and 2 lanes of the southbound 101.

Crews worked for hours to remove the trailer from the roadway, and this resulted in significant delays for southbound travelers.

Traffic resumed to its normal speeds, and the roadway was cleared, as of about 9:30 pm.

CHP did not report any injuries from the crash.