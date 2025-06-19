What is Open & Closed on Juneteenth 6.19.2025

Today is Juneteenth for 2025.

Juneteenth is a federal holiday first signed into law by president Joe Biden in 2021. It commemorates the end of the civil war with the final enforcement of the emancipation proclamation in Texas on June 19, 1865.

For juneteenth, most federal facilities and services will be closed, such as banks and the postal service. Most state offices, such as the department of motor vehicles, will remain open. Private retailers and stores will all remain open, but some places may reduce hours.

The city of Paso Robles announced their facilities will be closed to commemorate this holiday. Their juneteenth celebration will not take place until Saturday, June 21st from 1 to 4 pm in the downtown city park.