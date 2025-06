Weekly Project Update 18JUNE2025



Paso Robles public works announced that a small section of Airport road will be closed from June 23rd through August 8th.

The closure will affect a segment of Airport road from Linne road to Linne road, according to the city drivers will be detoured onto Creston road, Scott street, Airport road, Parkview road, and then Hanson road before returning to Linne road.

Motorists are advised to follow posted detour signs.